Facts
16:02 15.02.2025

USA conducting negotiations on ending war on two tracks for speed - Russian, Ukrainian-allied – Kellogg

The negotiations initiated by US President Donald Trump on ending the war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine are being conducted on two tracks for speed - Russian and Ukrainian-allied, US Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg said.

He said at the 8th Ukrainian Lunch "Your country first - win with us," organized by the Pinchuk Foundation on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, that the United States is actually going along two tracks, and this is important to realize: there is a Russian track and there is a Ukrainian track. They are doing this for speed.

The special representative emphasized that if there is a desire to establish a long-term peace, and this is exactly what it is, then it is impossible to do it independently, without the participation of President Zelenskyy and the Ukrainians, excluding anyone.

Kellogg specified that he is working on the American-Ukrainian-allied track, while the US President's Special Representative for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, is working on the Russian track.

Tags: #kellogg #munich_security_conference

