Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:11 15.07.2025

Kellogg talks with Umerov, Budanov, Syrsky about achieving peace

US President's Special Representative Keith Kellogg met in Kyiv with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate Kirill Budanov and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky.

In a post on the social network X, Kellogg noted that the meeting took place on Monday, July 14.

"We discussed the ongoing war and serious pathways toward a just peace. Grateful for their candor, commitment, and vision for Ukraine’s future," Kellogg wrote following the meeting.

