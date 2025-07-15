Kellogg talks with Umerov, Budanov, Syrsky about achieving peace

Photo: https://x.com/generalkellogg/s

US President's Special Representative Keith Kellogg met in Kyiv with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate Kirill Budanov and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky.

In a post on the social network X, Kellogg noted that the meeting took place on Monday, July 14.

"We discussed the ongoing war and serious pathways toward a just peace. Grateful for their candor, commitment, and vision for Ukraine’s future," Kellogg wrote following the meeting.