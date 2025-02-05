Umerov to participate in Ramstein format meeting on Feb 12 in Brussels – source

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov will take part in a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format in Brussels on February 12.

Sources in the NATO headquarters said this to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

"Thus, the meeting in the Ramstein format will be held on February 12 under the chairmanship of the UK. The participation of Umerov is expected," the source said.

As reported, the leader of the Ramstein format was the United States, and the meetings were chaired by Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin. Now the position of the new administration of U.S. President Donald Trump on this issue is not known. The new U.S. Secretary of Defense Peter Hegseth, who used to be a TV host on Fox News, has not yet spoken out on the continued existence of Ramstein.

The meeting will take place on the eve of a meeting of NATO defense ministers scheduled for February 13.