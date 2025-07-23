Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:38 23.07.2025

Zelenskyy forms delegation for negotiations with Russia in Istanbul headed by Umerov

1 min read
Zelenskyy forms delegation for negotiations with Russia in Istanbul headed by Umerov

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation to participate in the negotiation process with Ukraine's international partners, as well as with representatives of the Russian Federation, on achieving a just and sustainable peace, which is scheduled for July 23 in Istanbul (Turkey), headed by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC), former Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov.

The text of the relevant decree No. 539/2025 of July 22 was published on the website of the Head of State of Ukraine.

Tags: #delegation #umerov #istanbul

MORE ABOUT

09:03 23.07.2025
Umerov to lead Ukraine delegation in next Russia talks

Umerov to lead Ukraine delegation in next Russia talks

12:05 22.07.2025
Umerov to lead delegation for talks with Russian side – Zelenskyy

Umerov to lead delegation for talks with Russian side – Zelenskyy

17:46 21.07.2025
Umerov at Rammstein: Ukraine no longer just a recipient of aid, we’re now full participant in joint production

Umerov at Rammstein: Ukraine no longer just a recipient of aid, we’re now full participant in joint production

19:03 18.07.2025
Erdogan insists on continuation of Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul as soon as convenient dates determined

Erdogan insists on continuation of Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul as soon as convenient dates determined

13:48 18.07.2025
Zelenskyy and Umerov discuss tasks of updated NSDC staff, Commander-in-Chief Staff HQ

Zelenskyy and Umerov discuss tasks of updated NSDC staff, Commander-in-Chief Staff HQ

13:14 18.07.2025
Umerov: In near future, audit to be conducted on implementation of Staff HQ of Supreme Commander-in-Chief decisions

Umerov: In near future, audit to be conducted on implementation of Staff HQ of Supreme Commander-in-Chief decisions

10:29 18.07.2025
Zelenskyy appoints Umerov as NSDC secretary – decree

Zelenskyy appoints Umerov as NSDC secretary – decree

16:11 15.07.2025
Kellogg talks with Umerov, Budanov, Syrsky about achieving peace

Kellogg talks with Umerov, Budanov, Syrsky about achieving peace

10:26 11.07.2025
Zelenskyy mulling appointment of Defense Minister Umerov as ambassador to USA

Zelenskyy mulling appointment of Defense Minister Umerov as ambassador to USA

20:21 01.07.2025
Umerov announces launch of program for joint weapons production in Ukraine, countries of Ramstein

Umerov announces launch of program for joint weapons production in Ukraine, countries of Ramstein

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian delegation arrives in Turkey, begins Ankara meetings with Turkish side, evening Russian delegation meeting set for Istanbul – source

NABU and SAPO leaders urge partners to maintain Ukraine support against Russian aggression after Zelenskyy meeting

Rada prepares bill to repeal controversial NABU/SAPO law

We all hear what society says - Zelenskyy

Ukraine and Israel agreed to launch a separate dialogue on the Iranian threat – Sybiha

LATEST

Ukraine ready to take further legislative measures to ensure EU standards compliance – Kachka

Limiting Ukrainian anti-corruption bodies' independence complicates EU path – German FM

Kravchenko on Kryvonos and Klymenko cases: issue not raised

SBU detains FSB agent who created explosive cache network for terrorist attacks in Dnipropetrovsk region

Ukrainian delegation arrives in Turkey, begins Ankara meetings with Turkish side, evening Russian delegation meeting set for Istanbul – source

State has taken right steps, order being restored in country - ARMA head

NABU and SAPO leaders urge partners to maintain Ukraine support against Russian aggression after Zelenskyy meeting

SBI investigates circumstances of Mirage-2000 fighter crash in Volyn

Rada prepares bill to repeal controversial NABU/SAPO law

We all hear what society says - Zelenskyy

AD
AD