Zelenskyy forms delegation for negotiations with Russia in Istanbul headed by Umerov

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation to participate in the negotiation process with Ukraine's international partners, as well as with representatives of the Russian Federation, on achieving a just and sustainable peace, which is scheduled for July 23 in Istanbul (Turkey), headed by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC), former Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov.

The text of the relevant decree No. 539/2025 of July 22 was published on the website of the Head of State of Ukraine.