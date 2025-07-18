Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:48 18.07.2025

Zelenskyy and Umerov discuss tasks of updated NSDC staff, Commander-in-Chief Staff HQ

1 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with newly appointed Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov the work of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) and the Staff Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, as well as personal tasks in the defense and negotiation spheres.

“First, continue working with partners on arms agreements. We must fully implement every agreement with our partners on weapons supplies, as well as new special agreements on establishing joint manufacturing and building production facilities on partners’ territories,” Zelenskyy said on X following the meeting.

Umerov’s task will also be to analyze the state of implementation of the decisions taken by the National Security and Defense Council and the Headquarters.

“To carry out what has been delayed, and significantly strengthen the format of the Technology Staff. Clear coordination and full execution of decisions in Ukraine’s defense and security sector are essential,” the President noted.

In addition, Zelenskyy expects the negotiating track to be intensified.

“The implementation of the agreements from the second Istanbul meeting is ongoing. This process needs more momentum,” he stressed.

