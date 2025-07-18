Umerov: In near future, audit to be conducted on implementation of Staff HQ of Supreme Commander-in-Chief decisions

Photo: https://t.me/ministry_of_defense_ua/

The newly appointed Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC), Rustem Umerov, announced that an audit of the implementation of decisions of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff Headquarters will be conducted in the near future and that an action plan will soon be presented to the President.

“Today, the President of Ukraine signed a decree appointing me as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine. We discussed with the Head of State the clear tasks and priorities ahead,” he said on Facebook.

In particular, the discussion focused on the coordination and control of the security and defence sector.

“Our goal is to ensure a systematic and effective synchronization of actions across all components. In the near future, an audit will be conducted on the implementation of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief decisions. We will soon present the President with a detailed action plan,” NSDC Secretary said.

Regarding weapons, as Umerov noted, he continues to coordinate all arms deliveries, joint production and partnerships, including the most sensitive areas.

“I remain in constant dialogue with our international partners, especially regarding discreet agreements that are critically important to our defense capabilities,” he noted.

In the context of technology and innovation, as Umerov announced, - “we will fully restore the operation of the Technological Command Post to accelerate the technological modernization of the front.”

The negotiation track was also discussed. As Umerov noted, “Ukraine consistently advocates for a just peace — and we are working to achieve it in close coordination with our allies. Peace through strength.”

“Thank you to the President for his trust. It is an honor to serve Ukraine,” he added.

Earlier on June 18, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on the appointment of Rustem Umerov as the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.