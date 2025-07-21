Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:46 21.07.2025

Umerov at Rammstein: Ukraine no longer just a recipient of aid, we’re now full participant in joint production

Ukraine is no longer just a recipient of aid, we are now a full-fledged participant in joint production, said Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), former Defense Minister Rustem Umerov at his latest meeting in the Ramstein format.

During his speech, Umerov noted that he was participating in the 14th and final meeting at Ramstein since becoming Minister of Defense in September 2023.

"Over the last two years, we have done more than just defense efforts. We have created a unified coalition. We have launched joint production, invited your defense companies to Ukraine, and brought our companies to your countries. This is an investment in both the security of the present and the prosperity of the future," he emphasized.

Umerov called on partners to trust the new Minister of Defense, former Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, who has "strength and experience."

"Ukraine is no longer just a recipient of aid, we are now a full participant in joint production. Over the past two years, we have invested more than $20 billion in our own defense industry. Today, almost 40% of the front's needs are covered by domestic production, and 95% of the drones used at the front are made in Ukraine," the NSDC Secretary reported.

He noted that in 2025, international security assistance to Ukraine reached a record $43 billion, the highest figure since the start of the full-scale invasion. Together with partners, Ukraine created nine functional coalitions, began transferring F-16 and Mirage aircraft, invited a coalition of drones, which gave us a technological advantage on the battlefield.

Umerov separately emphasized that, thanks to the Danish model, partners directly invested in Ukrainian defense enterprises for the first time, investing more than $4 billion.

"Together with our allies, we have already implemented more than 20 joint projects. Many others are in the implementation stage and will yield results very soon," he announced.

"I want you to never forget one thing - our soldiers in the trenches rely on your support. Every shell, every vehicle, every missile sends a message to our troops - you are not alone," the former defense minister urged.

The 29th meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defence (Ramstein format) is taking place online on Monday 21 July, led by the UK and Germany.

More than 50 partners of Ukraine have joined the meeting, including the NATO Secretary General, the Supreme Allied Commander Europe and the US Secretary of Defense, as well as dozens of Alliance countries and partners.

Ukraine is represented by Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal, who is participating in Rammstein for the first time. Next to him is the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, who until recently was the Minister of Defense of Ukraine. Also present are the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky and the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Hnatov.

Tags: #ramstein_format #umerov

