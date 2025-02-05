Second stage of selection to REDpreneurUA program completed

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The second stage of selection to the REDpreneurUA program is over and its participants are ready to start their studies.

"The second stage of the selection has been completed, and the new participants are ready to start their studies in the REDpreneurUA program! All participants have a chance to implement their business ideas and make a significant contribution to the economic recovery of Ukraine, job creation and support for local communities," the Ukrainian Red Cross said on Facebook on Wednesday.

The program participants will receive intensive training, networking and mentoring support. They will be able to determine the value of their business idea and find the best market, develop a unique selling proposition and business model, learn how to work with finances and avoid risks, learn about the specifics of doing business in the chosen field.

The second group of the program will be launched in partnership with the Ukrainian Future business incubator, which will help participants not only gain knowledge but also translate it into real projects. Thanks to professional support, each participant will be able to present their business plan to an expert jury and compete for funding to implement their idea.