Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:38 29.01.2025

Nordic defense ministers to meet in Helsinki, to discuss support for Ukraine

1 min read
Nordic defense ministers will meet in Helsinki, Finland, on Thursday, January 30.

According to the Finnish Defense Ministry, the meeting will be chaired by Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen. In 2025, Finland will chair the Nordic Defense Cooperation (Nordefco). The rotating presidency has passed from Denmark to Finland.

The second ministerial meeting this year will discuss issues such as defense cooperation between the countries, current NATO issues, and support for Ukraine.

"We need to prepare for increasing uncertainty in the world and changes in the security situation in Europe. Defence cooperation between the Nordic countries is becoming increasingly important. We will strengthen the defence and security of supplies of the Nordic countries, deepen our cooperation to strengthen NATO and the EU and plan together for further support for Ukraine," Minister Häkkänen said.

