Ukrainian delegation presents waste management, quality legislation to European Commission

A Ukrainian delegation has presented its legislative proposals for harmonizing national regulations on waste management and water quality with EU law during a bilateral meeting with the European Commission in Brussels. The talks took place as part of the official EU acquis screening process, Ukraine's Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources reported.

"The Ukrainian delegation is continuing its bilateral meeting with representatives of the European Commission under Chapter 27: Environment, Climate, and Civil Protection, which is being held from June 16 to 20. On the third day of discussions, the parties focused on blocks concerning waste management and water quality," the ministry stated on Wednesday.

Ukraine's representatives presented draft legislation to align domestic law with European standards in the following areas: waste transport; extractive industry waste; wastewater and sludge control; batteries and accumulators; landfill operations; waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE); and restrictions on hazardous substances in electronic devices (RoHS).

A separate session focused on water quality, including: bathing water standards; flood risk assessment and management; the Water Framework Directive; environmental quality standards in the water sector; groundwater protection; the Marine Strategy Framework Directive; urban wastewater treatment (UWWT); drinking water quality; water reuse; and the Nitrates Directive.

"Water quality is one of our top priorities given the devastating consequences of the war. Many citizens are already facing shortages of drinking water and other daily hardships. We are doing everything we can to improve the situation and meet EU standards. Despite extremely difficult circumstances, Ukraine is committed to European integration and is working tirelessly toward that goal," said Olha Yukhymchuk, Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources for European Integration and head of the Ukrainian delegation in Brussels.

According to Yukhymchuk, effective waste management in Ukraine requires a systematic approach and deep alignment with EU legislation. "This is not only an environmental issue but also a social one, as proper waste disposal, sorting, and recycling are essential to a clean environment and public health," she said.

Chapter 27 is considered one of the most complex in the screening process – it encompasses more than 200 EU legal acts and requires extensive cross-sectoral alignment. During the first two days of the session, the participants addressed climate policy and part of the environmental block.