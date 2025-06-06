Reps of foreign embassies & charitable organizations visit site of enemy attack in Solomyansky district of Kyiv – Emergency Service

Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram/

Representatives of foreign embassies and charitable organizations, together with the Chairman of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Andriy Danyk, visited the site of the enemy attack in Solomyansky district of Kyiv, where three rescuers were tragically killed, the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reports.

"This was not only a visit of solidarity, but also an opportunity to see with our own eyes the scale of the destruction and express condolences over the irreparable loss," the message posted on the Telegram channel says.

It is noted that among those who arrived at the scene of the tragedy were the Danish Ambassador to Ukraine Ole Egberg Mikkelsen, the Japanese Ambassador Masashi Nakagome, the First Secretary of the Swedish Embassy Sofia Westberg and a representative of the British charity FIRE AID Edward Matthews.

"Their presence is evidence that the world does not leave Ukraine alone with its challenges. International partners not only provide humanitarian and financial assistance, but also express their support, sharing the pain of our loss. In addition, numerous letters of gratitude and support are received from international organizations, in particular from ERCC, DG ECHO and others, which only emphasizes the depth of this solidarity," the State Emergency Service emphasizes.

It is separately noted that ordinary Kyiv residents also express their gratitude and respect for the deceased rescuers. People come to the place of mourning where the heroes' lives were cut short. They bring flowers, light candles and leave words of gratitude for their courage and dedication to the cause.