20:23 18.06.2025

Klymenko: Search operation at site of Russian missile strike on nine-story building in Kyiv completed

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported that search operations at the site of the Russian missile strike on the 9-story building in Solomyansky district of the capital have been completed, and the bodies of 23 victims have been recovered from under the rubble.

"The search and rescue operation in Solomyansky district of Kyiv lasted more than 39 hours. Today at 19:20 rescuers completed the search. Dismantling of structures continues. Unfortunately, at this location alone, the bodies of 23 victims were pulled out from under the rubble. In total, 28 people were killed in the capital as a result of Russian shelling on June 17, and more than 140 were injured. Sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims. This is not just the tragedy of one family - this is the pain of the entire country," he wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

According to him, two people were rescued from under the rubble, and about 50 more were freed from their apartments and entrances. Groups of psychologists worked on the scene - more than 220 people received emergency psychological assistance.

"More than 400 rescuers of the Emergency Service and more than 200 units of equipment were involved in eliminating the consequences. Specialized emergency rescue and engineering equipment was used, drones and search dogs were deployed. Also, more than 300 law enforcement officers were providing law and order at the location around the clock," the minister said.

