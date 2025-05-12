West should strengthen support for Ukraine if Putin doesn’t stop - Poroshenko

Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/2025/05/12

Ukrainians are anxiously awaiting the results of the negotiations, which may take place next Thursday, said Ukrainian MP, leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko after a meeting of the conciliation council on Monday.

He stressed that if Vladimir Putin does not agree to stop the war, the Western allies must use Plan B.

According to Poroshenko, the leaders of France, Germany, Great Britain, Poland, and the United States expressed a common position on the need for a 30-day ceasefire, which should come into effect by the end of today.

Poroshenko also recalled a previous statement by US President Donald Trump, who spoke of an alternative scenario in case Putin refuses to stop hostilities. Plan B provides for expanded military assistance to Ukraine, lifting restrictions on the use of anti-aircraft and long-range missiles, as well as new financial support packages.

In addition, the politician stressed the need to strengthen sanctions against Russia, in particular on banking assets and the shadow fleet, as well as on the oil and gas sector. He called for an end to the transit of Russian oil through the territory of Ukraine, noting that this step is fully supported by European partners.

According to Poroshenko, at the conciliation council, the relevant bill was supported by all factions of the Verkhovna Rada, except for the faction of the Servant of the People party.