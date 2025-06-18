Former US Ambassador to Ukraine Brink to run for Congress

Former US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink has announced her intention to run for the Democratic Party's congressional seat in her home state of Michigan.

“I’ve dedicated my life to protecting democracy & fighting for freedom. It’s why we stood up to Putin and why I spoke out against Trump. My next mission: fighting for what’s right here at home. I’m running for MI07 because it's time to put Michigan families first and fight back,” she said on X Wednesday.

She added that they need principled leaders who have experience standing up to Trump's policies and fighting tooth and nail for their democratic values.