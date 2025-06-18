Interfax-Ukraine
Sybiha thanks Canada for new package of sanctions against Russia

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha expressed gratitude to the people of Canada for the new package of sanctions against the Russian Federation.

“I am grateful to Canada for this new set of sanctions on Russia. Maximizing pressure on the aggressor is the most effective way to advance peace efforts. We highly value Canada's and other allies' efforts to deprive Russia of funds to fuel its war of aggression,” he said on X Wednesday.

Sybiha expressed gratitude to Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand "for this step, our meeting yesterday and your hospitality in Kananaskis."

As reported, Canada announced additional sanctions against Russia.

