20:39 18.06.2025

Cabinet improves procedure for submitting applications for veterans to receive compensation for part of housing rent

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has improved the procedure for submitting applications for veterans to receive compensation for part of the rent for housing.

"Veterans who returned from captivity, lost their homes or are forced to temporarily live in other regions will now be able to receive compensation for rent under a significantly simplified procedure," the Ministry of Veterans' Affairs said in a statement.

In particular, applications with the necessary documents can now be submitted to the structural unit for veterans' policy or through the Center for Administrative Services at the address of the rented housing; an algorithm has been defined for transferring documents from the Center for Administrative Services to the relevant local bodies for veterans' policy and for providing feedback on the results of the consideration.

The department reminded that compensation can be received by Defenders who defended the independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity of Ukraine and: lost or have damaged housing as a result of hostilities; have housing in temporarily occupied territories or in areas where hostilities are ongoing; are undergoing rehabilitation far from their declared place of residence (more than 15 kilometers).

It is noted that the amount of payments depends on the location of the rented housing: Kyiv, Dnipro, Lviv, Odesa – two subsistence minimums – currently it is UAH 6,056; regional centers – one and a half subsistence minimums some UAH 4,542; other settlements – one subsistence minimum some UAH 3,028.

