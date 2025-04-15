Communities affected by war will receive over $190 mln in aid from partners – Ministry of Development

The Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine (Ministry of Development) together with international partners officially launched the second phase of the Partnership Fund for a Resilient Ukraine, which provides financial support to communities affected by war in the amount of over $190 million, the press service of the department reported.

"This program has already become extremely important for all Ukrainians, and not the last for internally displaced persons. Now we are launching the second phase. It is even larger and more extensive. Most importantly, it will be useful for implementing the policies and priorities of our ministry. First of all, this is assistance to internally displaced persons, reintegration of deoccupied territories, increasing the capacity of those regions and communities directly on the front line," the press service quotes the First Deputy Minister of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine, Aliona Shkrum.

According to the report, the program is funded by the governments of Canada, Estonia, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

The second phase of the program will operate until 2027. It will focus on the urgent needs of front-line communities in terms of providing them with construction materials, emergency transport, and protective equipment. The program also focuses on the restoration of schools, hospitals, water and energy infrastructure, support for inclusive local recovery planning, reintegration of veterans and participation in the work of the presidential initiative Bring Kids Back.

It is noted that the first phase of the program operated from 2021 to 2024. During this time, 577 projects were implemented in 127 communities. The program contributed to the reconstruction of hospitals, schools, cultural institutions and public spaces, and the restoration of access to basic services for more than 2 million Ukrainians.