LC Waikiki to open store in Cosmo Multimall mall in Kyiv

Turkish fashion retailer LC Waikiki will open a store in Cosmo Multimall shopping mall in Kyiv, with new stores planned in Mukachevo and Chernivtsi by the end of the year, according to the consulting company Retail&Development Advisor (RDA), which acted as a broker.

Director General of LC Waikiki in Ukraine Oleksiy Hryshko said that the store opening in Cosmo Multimall shopping mall is planned for this autumn.

"The new store will be another step towards strengthening the brand's presence in the capital. At the same time, we have resumed the development of our network throughout Ukraine. In 2025, we plan to open new stores in Mukachevo (Zakarpattia region) and Chernivtsi. In 2026-2027, we have even more ambitious plans: more than ten new openings in different regions. Along with the expansion, LC Waikiki will focus its efforts on improving the customer experience, digital transformation and the development of e-commerce," Hryshko said.

As RDA project manager Alina Abramtseva said, the Turkish brand's store in the Cosmo Multimall shopping mall will occupy more than 1,356 square meters of space and will be located on the first level of the shopping mall in block A.

"This is a good location with clear compliance with all brand standards, which will allow the retailer to fully implement its retail concept. LC Waikiki is a strategic player that will increase product diversification, increase attendance and improve the emotional perception of the shopping center," Abramtseva said.

According to Cosmo Multimall CEO Olha Chorna, the vacancy rate in the shopping center is at 8%, but the company's goal is to completely close it by the end of 2025, completing the tenant-mix update process. At the same time, the shopping center pays special attention to strengthening the fashion segment, sports direction and entertainment infrastructure.