Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:21 19.06.2025

Five people, including 11-year-old boy, injured in Russian attacks on Nikopol district

Among the five injured in the morning attacks on Nikopol district is an 11-year-old boy, he is in the hospital, as are three other adults, the head of Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, Serhiy Lysak, reported on Thursday.

"One injured, a 59-year-old man, is in serious condition. The rest of the hospitalized are in moderate condition. One injured person will recover on an outpatient basis," Lysak wrote on his Telegram channel.

He added that in addition to the destroyed car and damaged private home, a building that was not in use was also damaged.

 

