Death toll of Russian missile in Solomiansky district of Kyiv increases to 21 people

The death toll of the Russian missile in the Solomiansky district of Kyiv on June 17 has increased to 21 people, the head of the city's military administration, Tymur Tkachenko, reported.

"Twenty Kyiv residents died as a result of a Russian missile strike in the Solomiansky district. Search and rescue operations have not yet been completed," he wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

A few minutes later, Tkachenko posted a message about the 21 victims: "Rescuers have just discovered another, 21st body during the clearing of the rubble."

Meanwhile, another air alert has been declared in Ukraine.