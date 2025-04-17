Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:35 17.04.2025

1 min read
Zelenskyy explains what information on ballistics partners transmit

Partners transmit information on enemy ballistics to Ukraine, explained Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"They do not transmit any additional information on ballistics to us. Partners give us launch data. That is, we understand the direction and understand that there are launches of ballistic missiles. That is, we have intelligence and there is a lot of help," Zelenskyy said during a briefing on Thursday.

He noted that the Ukrainian side does not see the launch of enemy ballistics, and partners help with this.

"That is, they help our civilians. And yet, this is a matter of protection for the state. This is a big mission of protection, a humanitarian mission. And here the issue is precisely the ballistics launches. This is important for us, because you know, the closer to the front, the fewer minutes, much fewer. And therefore, there would be more cases like Kryvy Rih. Much more without this intelligence. Still, a lot of ballistics is shot down, thanks to various systems, primarily Patriot," Zelenskyy noted.

