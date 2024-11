One dead, two injured in enemy attack on Kherson's Dniprovsky district

On Tuesday, the Russian artillery forces attacked the Dniprovsky district of Kherson, Head of Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin has said.

"As a result of the artillery attack, a 35-year-old man was killed. He sustained a fatal trauma," he said on the Telegram channel.

Also, a man and a woman, both 35, were injured. They both were delivered to hospital for medical aid.