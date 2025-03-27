One person killed, another injured in Kherson as result of enemy UAV attack

On Thursday morning, Russian occupiers attacked Kherson with drones, as a result of the strike one person was killed, another was injured, head of Kherson City Military Administration Roman Mrochko reported.

"One person was killed and one was injured in Kherson this morning from enemy drones. A 68-year-old woman received injuries incompatible with life. A 59-year-old man was taken to the hospital by police officers with a mine-explosive injury and shrapnel wounds," Mrochko wrote on the Telegram channel.

He expressed condolences to the relatives of the deceased and wished the injured a speedy recovery.