20:28 01.04.2025

Curfew duration in Kherson, its region reduced – authorities

In Kherson community, the curfew has been shortened since April 1; from today it will last from 21:00 to 05:00, said head of the City Military Administration Roman Mrochko.

"From today, the curfew time in Kherson community is changing. The corresponding order has been signed. Now the curfew will last from 21:00 to 05:00," he wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

A similar decision was made by Kherson Regional Military Administration. This was reported by Chairman of Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin. A decision was also made to impose restrictions during the Easter holidays. According to him, the decision of Kherson Defense Council during the Easter holidays and memorial days introduced restrictions: religious services during the curfew, consecration on the territory of churches and visiting cemeteries are prohibited. The only exception will be funeral processions.

At the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, the authorities introduced a curfew for almost all regions. In Kherson region, from October 15, 2024, the curfew began at 20:00 and ended at 6:00.

Tags: #curfew #kherson_region

