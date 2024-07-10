Facts

18:44 10.07.2024

General Cavoli notes Russia's adaptation to challenges in war against Ukraine

1 min read
General Cavoli notes Russia's adaptation to challenges in war against Ukraine

Russians are very skillfully adapting to challenges they face in the war against Ukraine, and NATO member states are studying the war in Ukraine very intensively, Supreme Commander of NATOs Allied Forces Europe Christopher Cavoli has said.

"The Russians are very cleverly adapting technologically and procedurally to many of the challenges that they run into in Ukraine," he said at the NATO Public Forum in Washington on Wednesday.

Cavoli recalled that NATO consists of nations' militaries and those nations are studying very intensively the war in Ukraine.

"Each of the member nations are developing and evolving new techniques and working on new technologies. But we, as an Alliance, also study it very closely. We have a couple of different organizations that study the war in Ukraine," he said.

The general also noted that NATO is about to set up with Ukrainian colleagues a center similar to JATEC in Poland, adding that "that will be an information exchange for lessons learned."

"Then we incorporate them into our future doctrine," he said.

Tags: #adapting #russia #cavoli

MORE ABOUT

19:59 10.07.2024
President's Office dpty head: Compensation commission for losses from Russia's aggression to operate until end of 2025

President's Office dpty head: Compensation commission for losses from Russia's aggression to operate until end of 2025

21:35 09.07.2024
Putin frames Orbán with massive missile strike on Ukraine – Kuleba

Putin frames Orbán with massive missile strike on Ukraine – Kuleba

21:23 09.07.2024
Kuleba believes massive Russian strike related to agreement with Poland, NATO summit

Kuleba believes massive Russian strike related to agreement with Poland, NATO summit

19:08 09.07.2024
Okhmatdyt hospital attacked by Kh-101 missile, decision made by Russia's senior leadership – PGO

Okhmatdyt hospital attacked by Kh-101 missile, decision made by Russia's senior leadership – PGO

21:17 08.07.2024
Mediation missions between Ukraine and Russia can only be carried out by serious strong alliances – Zelenskyy on Orban's visit to Moscow

Mediation missions between Ukraine and Russia can only be carried out by serious strong alliances – Zelenskyy on Orban's visit to Moscow

21:00 08.07.2024
Xi Jinping calls on intl community to create conditions for dialogue between Russia and Ukraine

Xi Jinping calls on intl community to create conditions for dialogue between Russia and Ukraine

20:46 08.07.2024
Georgian President condemns Russian massive attack on Ukraine

Georgian President condemns Russian massive attack on Ukraine

20:03 08.07.2024
German Ambassador after Russian massive attack on Ukraine: This is how Russia's readiness for negotiations looks like

German Ambassador after Russian massive attack on Ukraine: This is how Russia's readiness for negotiations looks like

20:01 08.07.2024
Yermak reports 36 killed, 140 injured throughout Ukraine due to Russian strike

Yermak reports 36 killed, 140 injured throughout Ukraine due to Russian strike

19:21 08.07.2024
Trudeau: striking children’s hospital cannot be justified

Trudeau: striking children’s hospital cannot be justified

AD

HOT NEWS

NATO Secretary General: Best guarantee of security for Ukraine is NATO membership

The Netherlands allocating additional EUR 300 mln for purchase of ammunition for F-16 for Ukraine – Defense Ministry

Zelenskyy to Scholz: We're grateful to Germany for Patriots, we need more air defense, F-16s

Pentagon Chief: We will not be dragged into Putin's reckless war, but we will stand by Ukraine as it fights for its sovereignty

Boy who was in critical condition at Okhmatdyt intensive care unit at time of Russian missile strike died in hospital

LATEST

EP collecting signatures to deprive Hungary of right to vote due to Orban's 'peace mission' to Russia, China

NATO Secretary General: Best guarantee of security for Ukraine is NATO membership

Romania, Ukraine to sign security agreement on Thurs – President Iohannis

Shmyhal instructs Health Minister to submit lists of urgent needs of hospitals that received Okhmatdyt patients

Govt adopts resolution on centralized printing of agendas – Defense Ministry

Danish PM: Ukraine has to be provided with what is needed for both self-defense and beating Russia

The Netherlands allocating additional EUR 300 mln for purchase of ammunition for F-16 for Ukraine – Defense Ministry

Czech President: Temporary Russian occupation of Ukrainian territories shouldn't prevent Ukraine from integration into NATO, EU

Umerov discusses with Danish, Dutch counterparts transfer of F-16s, investment in defense industry

Estonian PM: Ukraine will have to become NATO member if we want to get rid of conflicts and gray zones

AD
AD
AD
AD