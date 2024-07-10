General Cavoli notes Russia's adaptation to challenges in war against Ukraine

Russians are very skillfully adapting to challenges they face in the war against Ukraine, and NATO member states are studying the war in Ukraine very intensively, Supreme Commander of NATOs Allied Forces Europe Christopher Cavoli has said.

"The Russians are very cleverly adapting technologically and procedurally to many of the challenges that they run into in Ukraine," he said at the NATO Public Forum in Washington on Wednesday.

Cavoli recalled that NATO consists of nations' militaries and those nations are studying very intensively the war in Ukraine.

"Each of the member nations are developing and evolving new techniques and working on new technologies. But we, as an Alliance, also study it very closely. We have a couple of different organizations that study the war in Ukraine," he said.

The general also noted that NATO is about to set up with Ukrainian colleagues a center similar to JATEC in Poland, adding that "that will be an information exchange for lessons learned."

"Then we incorporate them into our future doctrine," he said.