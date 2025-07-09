Sybiha on ECHR’s ruling: Court is as clear as ever - Russian occupiers committed horrific atrocities during this war

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha welcomed today's decisions of the European Court of Human Rights, which clearly condemn Russia's aggression against Ukraine as "unprecedented in European history."

“The court is as clear as ever: Russian occupiers committed horrific atrocities during this war, including extrajudicial executions, torture, child deportation, rape, oppression, and violations of free speech, religious freedoms, and other fundamental human rights. We particularly appreciate the ECHR's clear conclusion that Russia's goal is to destroy Ukrainian statehood and subjugate the Ukrainian people. This is yet another proof of Russia’s genocidal aims,” Sybiha said on X Wednesday.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also welcomed the court's decision regarding the destruction of the Malaysia Airlines passenger plane flight MH17 by the Russian military on July 17, 2014.

“We also welcome the ruling on Russia's downing of the MH17. No more Russian lies. Russia bears full responsibility for this horrific crime. It is critical that Russia's efforts to cover up the crime by spreading false information are equivalent to inhumane treatment of the victims' relatives,” Sybiha noted.

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy emphasized that today's decisions are "justice in action."

“Today’s rulings are justice in action. I congratulate Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp and the Netherlands on this victory for justice. Together, we will continue to work to hold Russia and all Russian criminals accountable for their crimes, including their barbaric crime of aggression against Ukraine. Proper and full justice for Russian aggression against Ukraine must set the new moral foundation for all of Europe,” he summed up.

Earlier it was reported that the ECHR found Russia guilty in a large interstate case combining complaints from Ukraine and the Netherlands against Russia regarding numerous human rights violations during the war before and after February 24, 2022 and in the case of flight MH17.