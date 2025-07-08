Trump: Ukrainians very brave, but without American weapons war would be over in three or four days

US President Donald Trump believes that without American weapons Russia's war against Ukraine would be very short. He told reporters on Tuesday during a government meeting.

Trump said that the Ukrainians are brave, but the United States gave them the best equipment ever made. He stated that they had provided anti-tank weapons capable of knocking out tanks—just point them at a tank and the tank would be gone. He added that they had given them missiles, the newest and the best.

The U.S. president is convinced that it probably would have been a very quick war, lasting three or four days, but the Ukrainians had the advantage of incredible equipment.

He also recalled that previous US President Joseph Biden should not have provided more aid to Ukraine than Europe did.