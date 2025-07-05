Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:02 05.07.2025

Borisoglebsk airfield hit – General Staff

1 min read
Borisoglebsk airfield hit – General Staff

As part of reducing the enemy's ability to deliver air strikes, on Saturday, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck the Borisoglebsk airfield in Voronezh region, which is the base of enemy Su-34, Su-35S and Su-30SM aircraft.

"A warehouse with guided aerial bombs, a combat training aircraft and, probably, other aircraft were hit. The results of the strike are being clarified," the report says.

Tags: #hit #airfield #russia

MORE ABOUT

20:05 04.07.2025
Russians hit Kryvyi Rih: casualties reported, civilian infrastructure damaged – authorities

Russians hit Kryvyi Rih: casualties reported, civilian infrastructure damaged – authorities

20:50 03.07.2025
EU must strengthen support for Ukraine in all possible ways, increase pressure on Russia - Danish PM

EU must strengthen support for Ukraine in all possible ways, increase pressure on Russia - Danish PM

20:31 02.07.2025
Ombudsman: Russia urges relatives of Ukrainian POWs to contact USA, as Ukraine allegedly does not want to return its defenders home

Ombudsman: Russia urges relatives of Ukrainian POWs to contact USA, as Ukraine allegedly does not want to return its defenders home

16:41 21.06.2025
Russia not to be able to really support Iran, but will pretend to be trying – Zelenskyy

Russia not to be able to really support Iran, but will pretend to be trying – Zelenskyy

19:49 20.06.2025
Northern European countries agree to cooperate more closely on tankers carrying oil from Russia

Northern European countries agree to cooperate more closely on tankers carrying oil from Russia

19:07 20.06.2025
Russia exposes USA as weak – Tykhy

Russia exposes USA as weak – Tykhy

20:02 19.06.2025
Putin pretends to offer his services in ending war in Middle East while refusing to end his own in Ukraine – Sybiha

Putin pretends to offer his services in ending war in Middle East while refusing to end his own in Ukraine – Sybiha

14:52 13.06.2025
There are great chances in Ukraine for the formation of a new Eurosceptic party after the war - political scientist

There are great chances in Ukraine for the formation of a new Eurosceptic party after the war - political scientist

12:03 13.06.2025
Only 3% of Ukrainians have positive attitude towards Russia, 10% consider Russian 'peace plan' acceptable – study

Only 3% of Ukrainians have positive attitude towards Russia, 10% consider Russian 'peace plan' acceptable – study

21:00 12.06.2025
Main Intelligence Agency cyber ​​specialists paralyze operation of Siberian Internet provider on 'Russia Day' – source

Main Intelligence Agency cyber ​​specialists paralyze operation of Siberian Internet provider on 'Russia Day' – source

HOT NEWS

Enemy occupies villages of Zeleny Kut, Novoukrainka near administrative border of Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions – DeepState

On Saturday night, Russian attack mainly targets Starokostiantyniv

Russian occupiers cause blackout at Zaporizhia NPP – ministry

Zelenskyy, Trump agree to meet teams working to protect Ukrainian skies

Yermak reports on Zelenskyy's talk with Trump

LATEST

Enemy occupies villages of Zeleny Kut, Novoukrainka near administrative border of Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions – DeepState

Kremlin tries to involve Laos in war against Ukraine – Defense Intelligence

House of Representatives calls on Trump administration to resume arms supplies to Ukraine

In Netherlands, Ukrainian migrants to pay twice as much for asylum

Slovakia again blocks 18th package of sanctions against Russia

Rutte hopes for US "flexibility" so that Ukraine has weapons

URCS vehicle damaged in Russian air attack

Poroshenko not allowed to go abroad to congress of Spanish People's Party, conference in Rome – European Solidarity

Eleven residents of Kherson region injured due to Russian aggression

Trump after conversation with Zelenskyy: We will continue to help them

AD
AD