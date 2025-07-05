Borisoglebsk airfield hit – General Staff

As part of reducing the enemy's ability to deliver air strikes, on Saturday, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck the Borisoglebsk airfield in Voronezh region, which is the base of enemy Su-34, Su-35S and Su-30SM aircraft.

"A warehouse with guided aerial bombs, a combat training aircraft and, probably, other aircraft were hit. The results of the strike are being clarified," the report says.