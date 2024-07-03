There’re already 53 injured in Dnipro, four in serious condition

Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, reported 53 victims as a result of a missile strike by Russian occupiers on the city of Dnipro on Wednesday morning.

"According to updated information, 53 victims have already been injured in Dnipro. Four of them are in serious condition," Lysak wrote on Telegram on Wednesday evening.

Earlier it was reported about five dead and 47 injured, including one child.

As a result of the shelling, several fires occurred, and there is destruction.

Thursday, July 4, was declared a day of mourning in Dnipro for those who died as a result of the strike.