Zelenskyy gets acquainted with progress of restoration of Yahidne village in Chernihiv region

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reviewed the progress of restoration in the village of Yahidne in Chernihiv region. As of now, 56 out of 150 damaged and 16 destroyed houses have been restored, the press service of the head of state reports.

“Reconstruction efforts in Yahidne continue, including the repair of roads and sidewalks, as well as the development of the Urban Park sports and cultural center, which will feature a sports field, a children's playground, pedestrian walkways, and green space,” the message reads.

In addition, Zelenskyy also visited one of the houses being restored and engaged in conversation with the villagers.