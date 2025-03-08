As result of night strike on Dobropillia 11 killed, 30 wounded; total of 20 dead in Donetsk region

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/vadym.filashkin/

As a result of shelling by Russian occupiers over the past day, 11 civilians from the town of Dobropillia, three from Pokrovsk and six from other settlements in Donetsk region died, Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin said.

"On March 7, Russians killed 20 residents of Donetsk region: 11 in Dobropillia, three in Pokrovsk, two in Kostiantynopil, one in Yablunivka, Kostiantynivka, Myrnohrad and Ivanopillia. Another 43 people in the region were injured during the day. The total number of Russian victims in Donetsk region is given without taking into account Mariupol and Volnovakha," Filashkin said in Telegram on Saturday morning.

Later, the Prosecutor General's Office clarified that 11 people died in Dobropillia at night, 30 were injured, among them five children: 9, 14, 17-year-old girls and 10 and 11-year-old boys.

"According to the investigation, on the evening of March 7, 2025, the troops of the aggressor state carried out a massive combined attack on Dobropillia. Previously, the enemy struck the town with Iskander-M missiles, Tornado-S MLRS, and Geran-2 UAVs. The city center with dense residential buildings was under the blows of the enemy army. The weapons of destruction were aimed at apartment buildings... The injured were provided with qualified medical assistance. In addition to residential buildings, dozens of vehicles were damaged," the PGO said.

A pretrial investigation has been launched into criminal proceedings on the fact of a war crime (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As reported, Russian troops launched three strikes on Dobropillia at night. Previously, four multi-storey residential buildings were damaged. Earlier, five people were reported dead and 15 injured.