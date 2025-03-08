Facts

11:03 08.03.2025

As result of night strike on Dobropillia 11 killed, 30 wounded; total of 20 dead in Donetsk region

2 min read
As result of night strike on Dobropillia 11 killed, 30 wounded; total of 20 dead in Donetsk region
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/vadym.filashkin/

As a result of shelling by Russian occupiers over the past day, 11 civilians from the town of Dobropillia, three from Pokrovsk and six from other settlements in Donetsk region died, Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin said.

"On March 7, Russians killed 20 residents of Donetsk region: 11 in Dobropillia, three in Pokrovsk, two in Kostiantynopil, one in Yablunivka, Kostiantynivka, Myrnohrad and Ivanopillia. Another 43 people in the region were injured during the day. The total number of Russian victims in Donetsk region is given without taking into account Mariupol and Volnovakha," Filashkin said in Telegram on Saturday morning.

Later, the Prosecutor General's Office clarified that 11 people died in Dobropillia at night, 30 were injured, among them five children: 9, 14, 17-year-old girls and 10 and 11-year-old boys.

"According to the investigation, on the evening of March 7, 2025, the troops of the aggressor state carried out a massive combined attack on Dobropillia. Previously, the enemy struck the town with Iskander-M missiles, Tornado-S MLRS, and Geran-2 UAVs. The city center with dense residential buildings was under the blows of the enemy army. The weapons of destruction were aimed at apartment buildings... The injured were provided with qualified medical assistance. In addition to residential buildings, dozens of vehicles were damaged," the PGO said.

A pretrial investigation has been launched into criminal proceedings on the fact of a war crime (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As reported, Russian troops launched three strikes on Dobropillia at night. Previously, four multi-storey residential buildings were damaged. Earlier, five people were reported dead and 15 injured.

Tags: #strike #dobropillia #donetsk_region

MORE ABOUT

13:34 08.03.2025
Zelenskyy on strike on Dobropillia: Everything that helps Putin finance war must break

Zelenskyy on strike on Dobropillia: Everything that helps Putin finance war must break

18:37 04.03.2025
Ukraine's army strikes command post of Russian occupiers in Donetsk region – General Staff

Ukraine's army strikes command post of Russian occupiers in Donetsk region – General Staff

14:56 28.02.2025
SBU notifies of suspicion Russian brigade commander who ordered attack on Ukrainian fighters in Donetsk region with chemical weapons

SBU notifies of suspicion Russian brigade commander who ordered attack on Ukrainian fighters in Donetsk region with chemical weapons

17:09 27.02.2025
Invaders continuously shelling Kostiantynivka: one killed, four wounded today

Invaders continuously shelling Kostiantynivka: one killed, four wounded today

16:23 27.02.2025
Russian army kills seven residents of Donetsk region in past day, 11 injured

Russian army kills seven residents of Donetsk region in past day, 11 injured

14:51 22.02.2025
Russian shelling of Kostiantynivka kills 2, injures 4

Russian shelling of Kostiantynivka kills 2, injures 4

12:56 22.02.2025
Two civilians killed, 12 injured in enemy strikes over past 24 hours – Donetsk regional authorities

Two civilians killed, 12 injured in enemy strikes over past 24 hours – Donetsk regional authorities

18:03 21.02.2025
One killed, nine wounded in strikes on northern Donetsk region

One killed, nine wounded in strikes on northern Donetsk region

17:17 10.02.2025
Seventeen people injured after enemy attacks on Donetsk region – ministry

Seventeen people injured after enemy attacks on Donetsk region – ministry

15:33 05.02.2025
Civilians killed in enemy shelling of Pokrovsk, Druzhkivka on Tuesday

Civilians killed in enemy shelling of Pokrovsk, Druzhkivka on Tuesday

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian officials Yermak, Umerov, Sybiha, Palisa scheduled to meet with their US counterparts in Saudi Arabia on Tues – Zelenskyy

On night of March 8, Ukrainian defenders destroy cruise missile, 79 of 145 enemy drones

Zelenskyy reports on intensive work with Trump's team

Zelenskyy holds meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief's HQ dedicated to today's Russian strike

Trump would like to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine only after cessation of hostilities

LATEST

SBU exposes Russian agent in State Space Agency, he detained during meeting at Ministry of Strategic Industries

Ukrainian officials Yermak, Umerov, Sybiha, Palisa scheduled to meet with their US counterparts in Saudi Arabia on Tues – Zelenskyy

Trump plans to redeploy US troops from Germany to Hungary – media

Two diesel locomotives destroyed in Russian Voronezh, Orekhovo-Zuyevo – source

US Ambassador calls deaths of Ukrainian civilians as result of night attacks by Russia as horrifying news

Intelligence agency's drones attack oil refinery complex in Leningrad region – source

On night of March 8, Ukrainian defenders destroy cruise missile, 79 of 145 enemy drones

General Staff reports 124 combat clashes over past day

Defense Forces hit 12 areas of concentration of occupiers over day – General Staff

Invaders lose 1,000 servicemen over day – General Staff

AD