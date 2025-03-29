Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

11:59 29.03.2025

Ukrainian Red Cross volunteers sustain blast injuries during Russian drone attack on city of Dnipro

Volunteers from the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) suffered blast injuries during a mass Russian drone attack on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro overnight.

"A drone fell near our volunteers' vehicle, resulting in concussive injuries for everyone inside," the URCS reported on Facebook on Saturday.

The organization also stated that its rapid response team was deployed to multiple impact sites, providing first aid and psychological support to victims. Additionally, volunteers conducted house-to-house visits and inspected surrounding areas.

As reported, the drone attack on Dnipro resulted in four fatalities and 21 injuries. The massive strike caused extensive destruction and fires, engulfing a hotel-restaurant complex, 11 private homes, garages, and an auto repair shop. Apartment buildings and 21 vehicles were also damaged, along with two fire-rescue units.

