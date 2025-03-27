Three people injured in UAV attack in Dnipro

Four people were injured in a mass UAV attack in Dnipro - a 48-year-old man and three women aged 75, 78 and 30, head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak reported on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

"Enterprises, educational and cultural institutions, more than a dozen high-rise buildings were damaged in the city. More than 60 cars were damaged, several more were destroyed. Two trucks were also hit. All services are working on the ground. Benefactors who are donating construction materials have been involved. Municipal workers are cleaning the area. All fires that broke out in Dnipro due to the UAV attack were extinguished by rescuers," he wrote.

Lysak added that the aggressor terrorized Nikopol district with kamikaze drones and artillery. He struck the district center, Pokrovsk, Marhanets, and Chervonohryhorivka communities.