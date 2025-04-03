Interfax-Ukraine

12:39 03.04.2025

Advisor to Interior Minister Finashyn: Our psychologists have most relevant experience now

Psychologists of the Ukrainian Interior Ministry system work with wounded soldiers in the hospital, during rehabilitation and upon return to service, use foreign practices, but already have the most relevant experience themselves, Advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine on Veterans, National Guard veteran, Hero of Ukraine Dmytro Finashyn said.

In the first part of an exclusive video interview with Interfax-Ukraine, Finashyn said that psychologists begin working with a soldier immediately after he enters a medical facility after being wounded.

"During treatment and rehabilitation, psychologists work with him. Then, if the fighter returns to his place of service, each structure has its own full-time psychologists on site," Finashyn explained.

Also, as the Minister's Advisor noted, if there is a request, psychologists also work with family members of all fighters, not just those who were injured.

"Our psychologists are constantly training, adopting the experience of other countries. But it would be fair to note that the most relevant experience is ours now... We have powerful psychologists who already have the opportunity to train other Ukrainian specialists," Finashyn emphasized.

He specified that the psychologists of the Ministry of Internal Affairs cooperate with colleagues from the United States, in particular on the program to combat alcohol and drug addiction. "Our psychologists cooperate with Japan on preventing burnout and preventing suicide," he added.

In addition, according to the Minister's Advisor, Israeli military psychology programs are used.

"We always need more. It's impossible to reach everyone... In fact, everyone needs help and work with a psychologist. And especially those who are fighting. A priori, such people need help, they need to talk, to vent," he concluded.

