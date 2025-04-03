Memo on cooperation signed between Ministry of National Unity, Council of Europe – Dpty PM Chernyshov

On Thursday, during a meeting with Head of the Council of Europe Office in Ukraine Maciej Janczak and the delegation of Head Office led by Christian Urse, a Memorandum on cooperation was signed with the Ministry of National Unity, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of National Unity of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov said.

"During the meeting with the Head of the Council of Europe Office in Ukraine Maciej Janczak and the delegation of the Head Office led by Christian Urse, a Memorandum on cooperation was signed," he said in the Telegram channel.

Commenting on the signed document, Chernyshov said the joint project activities will focus on improving laws and simplifying access to services for those returning to Ukraine and supporting initiatives, attracting grant programs and exchanging experiences between different migration waves to strengthen social cohesion.

"We are working together to ensure that Ukrainians have better access to their rights and opportunities regardless of their place of residence," the deputy prime minister said.