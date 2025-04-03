Zelenskyy discusses basic needs with unit commanders in Sumy region

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is paying a working visit to Sumy region, one of the areas "where a lot of is decided."

"Since August last year, our units have been conducting combat operations on enemy territory - this is one of the biggest Ukrainian results during this war. It is absolutely fair to transfer the war to where it came from. We spoke today with the commanders of our units in this direction - basic needs, additional supplies, equipment supplies, drones, operational issues," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Thursday.

According to him, work is underway to protect Ukrainian positions; it is known what the enemy is counting on.

“In any case, we will protect our state, our independence, our people,” the president added.