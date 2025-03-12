During day, five people killed, 12 more wounded in enemy attacks in Donetsk region

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/vadym.filashkin/

As a result of enemy attacks in Donetsk region on Wednesday, five people were killed and 12 more were wounded, including two minors, the head of the regional military administartion, Vadym Filashkin, reported.

"At about 11 a.m., the Russians shelled Pokrovsk — a 38-year-old man was killed there, an administrative building was damaged. At about the same time, Myrnohrad came under fire — there are reports of two dead and one wounded," he wrote on Telegram.

Filashkin reported that the enemy attacked Druzhkivka three times with aerial bombs - three people were injured, including two children aged 8 and 9, and 32 objects were also damaged, including high-rise buildings, private houses, a dormitory and cars.

In addition, at around 3-4 p.m., the Russians dropped 11 aerial bombs on Kostiantynivka - two people were killed and eight were injured in the city, and numerous high-rise buildings and private houses were damaged.