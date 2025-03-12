Facts

19:51 12.03.2025

During day, five people killed, 12 more wounded in enemy attacks in Donetsk region

1 min read
During day, five people killed, 12 more wounded in enemy attacks in Donetsk region
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/vadym.filashkin/

As a result of enemy attacks in Donetsk region on Wednesday, five people were killed and 12 more were wounded, including two minors, the head of the regional military administartion, Vadym Filashkin, reported.

"At about 11 a.m., the Russians shelled Pokrovsk — a 38-year-old man was killed there, an administrative building was damaged. At about the same time, Myrnohrad came under fire — there are reports of two dead and one wounded," he wrote on Telegram.

Filashkin reported that the enemy attacked Druzhkivka three times with aerial bombs - three people were injured, including two children aged 8 and 9, and 32 objects were also damaged, including high-rise buildings, private houses, a dormitory and cars.

In addition, at around 3-4 p.m., the Russians dropped 11 aerial bombs on Kostiantynivka - two people were killed and eight were injured in the city, and numerous high-rise buildings and private houses were damaged.

Tags: #donetsk_region #victims #attack

MORE ABOUT

17:12 12.03.2025
Sybiha on Russian attack on civilian ship with wheat for Algeria: Attack on global food, maritime security

Sybiha on Russian attack on civilian ship with wheat for Algeria: Attack on global food, maritime security

09:15 12.03.2025
Seven killed, 13 wounded amid enemy strikes on Donetsk region in 24 hours

Seven killed, 13 wounded amid enemy strikes on Donetsk region in 24 hours

18:53 11.03.2025
Six people killed, seven wounded in enemy attacks in Donetsk region during day – authorities

Six people killed, seven wounded in enemy attacks in Donetsk region during day – authorities

15:47 10.03.2025
Ninety-five people evacuated from Donetsk region to safer regions of Ukraine since early March – regional administration

Ninety-five people evacuated from Donetsk region to safer regions of Ukraine since early March – regional administration

09:17 10.03.2025
Some 130 out of 176 enemy UAVs shot down at night, 42 drone imitators lost in location

Some 130 out of 176 enemy UAVs shot down at night, 42 drone imitators lost in location

14:37 08.03.2025
US Ambassador calls deaths of Ukrainian civilians as result of night attacks by Russia as horrifying news

US Ambassador calls deaths of Ukrainian civilians as result of night attacks by Russia as horrifying news

11:03 08.03.2025
As result of night strike on Dobropillia 11 killed, 30 wounded; total of 20 dead in Donetsk region

As result of night strike on Dobropillia 11 killed, 30 wounded; total of 20 dead in Donetsk region

12:39 06.03.2025
Zelenskyy on attack on Kryvy Rih: No pause in putting pressure on Russia to stop this war, terror

Zelenskyy on attack on Kryvy Rih: No pause in putting pressure on Russia to stop this war, terror

11:55 05.03.2025
One person killed in Odesa due to Russian UAV attack

One person killed in Odesa due to Russian UAV attack

09:15 05.03.2025
One person injured in enemy attack on Kherson

One person injured in enemy attack on Kherson

HOT NEWS

Increasing weapons production remains key issue – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Waiting for delegation report from Saudi Arabia, preparing new tasks for our diplomacy

Trump hopes to reach agreement with Russia to end war without pressure

Yermak: We hope for continuation of sanctions against Russia

European Parliament adopts resolution in support of Ukraine, urges EU to boost military aid

LATEST

Defense Ministers of Ukraine, Qatar discuss expansion of cooperation

Norwegian research funds develop new technology to study war crimes against Ukraine

Ministry of Defense interested in cooperation with USA in the field of defense innovations

Chernyshov: All Ukrainian children who return, regardless of level of knowledge, should get place in Ukrainian school

FMs of Ukraine, Canada agree on positions on eve of G7 ministerial meeting

Increasing weapons production remains key issue – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Waiting for delegation report from Saudi Arabia, preparing new tasks for our diplomacy

AFU General Staff: 66 clashes reported over day; enemy is most active in Pokrovsk, Toretsk axes

Trump hopes to reach agreement with Russia to end war without pressure

Enemy trying to break through border in Sumy region, but being destroyed by Defense Forces of Ukraine units

AD