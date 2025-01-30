Interfax-Ukraine
20:43 30.01.2025

Klymenko: Nine people killed in Sumy, search operations completed

The death toll from the Russian drone strike on a multi-story residential building in Sumy has risen to nine, Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.

"The death toll has risen to nine. For 19 hours, rescuers have been clearing rubble, removing bodies from under the ruins; 13 people were injured, including an eight-year-old girl. Two apartment buildings and more than 20 vehicles were damaged," Klymenko said on his Telegram channel.

In addition, the police have accepted 129 statements from local residents about the consequences of the Russian shelling. The process of documenting Russia's war crime - a direct strike on civilians – is ongoing.

Emergency rescue and search operations have been completed. The mobile Point of Invincibility deployed by rescuers continues to operate around the clock.

Earlier it was reported that eight people were killed and 12 were injured.

January 30 and 31 have been declared Days of Mourning in Sumy, Acting Mayor Artem Kobzar said.

