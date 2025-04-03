Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

21:10 03.04.2025

AFU General Staff: Defense Forces adhere to terms of 'energy truce,' strike solely at military targets of occupiers

2 min read
AFU General Staff: Defense Forces adhere to terms of 'energy truce,' strike solely at military targets of occupiers

The Defense Forces of Ukraine strictly adhere to the terms of the energy truce and do not strike at energy facilities both on the Russian territory and within the temporarily occupied regions of Ukraine, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"We emphasize that the Defense Forces of Ukraine strictly adhere to the agreements reached with partners and did not strike at energy facilities both on the territory of the Russian Federation and within the temporarily occupied regions of Ukraine. Fire strikes are carried out exclusively against military targets of the Russian occupation army," the General Staff said in Telegram message on Thursday.

It is noted that the enemy's information resources are producing fakes about Ukraine's attacks on energy facilities in Russia and in the territories occupied by it. "In particular, the Russian Foreign Ministry has prepared another pseudo-report about fabricated strikes on a number of Russian oil, gas and electricity enterprises," the General Staff said.

"At the same time, numerous violations of these agreements by the Russian army are being recorded. Thus, in the last decade of March, the aggressor repeatedly attacked our energy facilities in Kharkiv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson regions," the General Staff said in a statement.

"The diplomatic service of the aggressor country traditionally spreads false and baseless accusations in order to shift the blame for the disruption of the peaceful settlement onto Ukraine and continue the war of aggression against our state," the AFU General Staff said.

Tags: #energy #trust

