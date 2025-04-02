If opportunities for veterans not working due to military bureaucracy, this needs to be changed – Zelenskyy

If opportunities for veterans are not working due to military bureaucracy, this needs to be changed, this will be dealt with by the Ministry of Defense, the President’s Office, and the Minister for Veterans Affairs, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"It is really important to do everything to maintain ties between veterans and their units, with their comrades, and with the Defense Forces in general. If any opportunities for our veterans to help the army are not working due to military bureaucracy, this definitely needs to be changed. The Ministry of Defense and the Office will already be involved in this - it is important that the Minister for Veterans Affairs also helps - I will talk to everyone," Zelenskyy said in his address in Dnipro.

He also said that he discussed personal issues, in particular, regarding access to medicine and issues of a more strategic nature.

"We in Ukraine need our own production of equipment, all the tools that our veteran community needs for quick adaptation, in order to feel useful. We talked today about rehabilitation through veteran sports - we will continue to support this," the president added.