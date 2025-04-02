Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

15:46 02.04.2025

Zelenskyy discusses employment, sports rehabilitation of veterans with reprs of Titans.UA project in Dnipro

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/news/all

During a visit to the city of Dnipro, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with ambassadors of the Titans.UA project of the regional military administration, which was created to support defenders on the path to recovery from injuries and fulfillment in civilian life.

"During the meeting, we discussed veteran policy, in particular its implementation in the region. Employment of veterans, cooperation with business, sports rehabilitation. All good initiatives that exist in the regions and work effectively should be scaled up throughout the country," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

He noted the importance of supporting veterans. "We must all work together, implement initiatives that will be effective and help all our people returning from the front," Zelenskyy added.

As reported, the ambassadors of the Titans.UA project are soldiers recovering from serious injuries, and their representatives will accompany veterans in each community of the region.

