Zelenskyy instructs govt to fulfill request of entrepreneurs following meeting in Dnipro

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a working trip to Dnipro held a meeting with business representatives and instructed the government to fulfill the request of entrepreneurs.

"There was also an important meeting today with business representatives of Dnipro region - now it is the number one region in terms of contribution to Ukraine's GDP and in many other economic areas. I would like to thank everyone who saves and creates jobs in the region, everyone who works for Ukraine," Zelenskyy said in an address on Wednesday.

According to him, government programs that have shown their effectiveness will continue.

"There are things that can still be done to support our industry - I instructed government officials to fulfill what entrepreneurs asked for today," the president added.