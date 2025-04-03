Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

13:38 03.04.2025

Advisor to Interior Minister Finashyn: Thinking changes during war, not all veterans return to their previous civilian life

2 min read
Advisor to Interior Minister Finashyn: Thinking changes during war, not all veterans return to their previous civilian life

Participation in hostilities changes a person’s thinking, not all veterans can return to civilian life and the work they had before the war, says Advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine on Veterans, National Guard veteran, Hero of Ukraine Dmytro Finashyn.

"Not everyone. The type of thinking changes. When you are at war, you are more or less aware of the importance of your activities. You realize that now, at this moment, the future of the state, a huge number of the population, depends on you. These things are something global," Finashyn said in the first part of a video interview with Interfax-Ukraine, answering the question of whether veterans return to their previous civilian life and the work they did before participating in hostilities.

According to Finashyn, a person, taking into account the acquired experience of war, "may find it not so interesting" to engage in those things that were once important to him.

"You already have an adrenaline addiction. You have already acquired quite specific skills that it is logical to apply somewhere. And in general, it is no longer so interesting, not so driving, it is perhaps no longer so important for society," he explained.

"Not everyone is ready to return [to their previous civilian life], a lot of [participants in hostilities] are discovering this military path for themselves, they want to stay... on this path," the advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs on veterans' issues concluded.

Tags: #finashyn #civilian

MORE ABOUT

12:39 03.04.2025
Advisor to Interior Minister Finashyn: Our psychologists have most relevant experience now

Advisor to Interior Minister Finashyn: Our psychologists have most relevant experience now

12:26 03.04.2025
Advisor to Interior Minister Finashyn: Huge workload on doctors in frontline regions, we need rehabilitation specialists

Advisor to Interior Minister Finashyn: Huge workload on doctors in frontline regions, we need rehabilitation specialists

20:03 16.04.2024
Prosecutor General: As result of aggressor's actions, over 12,000 civilian Ukrainians killed, incl 543 children

Prosecutor General: As result of aggressor's actions, over 12,000 civilian Ukrainians killed, incl 543 children

09:36 24.02.2021
Civilian dies in Luhansk region as result of attacks by Russia-led forces - JFO HQ

Civilian dies in Luhansk region as result of attacks by Russia-led forces - JFO HQ

15:30 10.02.2015
UN says 263 civilians killed in Donbas since late January

UN says 263 civilians killed in Donbas since late January

HOT NEWS

Advisor to Interior Minister Finashyn: Our psychologists have most relevant experience now

Advisor to Interior Minister Finashyn: Huge workload on doctors in frontline regions, we need rehabilitation specialists

Number of victims in missile strike on Kryvy Rih increases to 17

Ukraine to receive $432 mln from World Bank to restore transport infrastructure – Shmyhal

New meeting of Coalition of Willing to be held on April 10, Ramstein format meeting on April 11 in Brussels – UK delegation to NATO

LATEST

Some 1.6 mln Ukrainian children live in territories occupied by Russia

Umerov calls on partners to provide more weapons to Ukraine: We have clear action plan to force Russia to real negotiations

Ukrainian Red Cross Society provides aid to victims of Russian missile strike on Kryvy Rih

Denmark announces new military aid package for Ukraine worth DKK 6.7 bln in 2025-2027

Epicenter launches Epiland featuring Ukraine's largest VR park

Director General of Ukrainian Red Cross Society, Ombudsman discuss support for war victims

White House does not rule out new sanctions against Russia

Poroshenko's application for business trip to US submitted to Rada back in Feb, speaker knows about it - European Solidarity

Air Force: 28 enemy UAVs shot down last night, seven lost in location

Stefanchuk explains why he doesn’t sign business trip abroad for Poroshenko

AD
AD
Empire School
AD