Advisor to Interior Minister Finashyn: Thinking changes during war, not all veterans return to their previous civilian life

Participation in hostilities changes a person’s thinking, not all veterans can return to civilian life and the work they had before the war, says Advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine on Veterans, National Guard veteran, Hero of Ukraine Dmytro Finashyn.

"Not everyone. The type of thinking changes. When you are at war, you are more or less aware of the importance of your activities. You realize that now, at this moment, the future of the state, a huge number of the population, depends on you. These things are something global," Finashyn said in the first part of a video interview with Interfax-Ukraine, answering the question of whether veterans return to their previous civilian life and the work they did before participating in hostilities.

According to Finashyn, a person, taking into account the acquired experience of war, "may find it not so interesting" to engage in those things that were once important to him.

"You already have an adrenaline addiction. You have already acquired quite specific skills that it is logical to apply somewhere. And in general, it is no longer so interesting, not so driving, it is perhaps no longer so important for society," he explained.

"Not everyone is ready to return [to their previous civilian life], a lot of [participants in hostilities] are discovering this military path for themselves, they want to stay... on this path," the advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs on veterans' issues concluded.