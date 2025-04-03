Zelenskyy hears military's report on progress of Kursk operation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has heard a report on the progress of the Kursk operation and actions in certain areas on enemy territory.

“Our warriors, our defense. I was briefed on the course of the Kursk operation – our active operations in designated areas on enemy territory. We continue to defend the Sumy and Kharkiv regions by destroying the occupiers on the approaches to our land,” Zelenskyy said on X on Thursday.

He thanked all units for their steadfastness, for months of endurance and for one of the most important Ukrainian results during the war - Kursk operation.