09:16 03.04.2025

Number of victims in missile strike on Kryvy Rih increases to 17

As a result of the missile strike by the Russian army on Kryvy Rih, the number of victims has increased to 17, at night the Russians attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones, head of the regional military administration Serhiy Lysak reported.

"According to the updated information, 17 people were injured in yesterday's missile strike on Kryvy Rih, 11 of whom remain in the hospital. Four died," hi said on Telegram.

Among the destroyed buildings, in particular, were nine high-rise buildings, cars and garages, a gas station, an administrative building, and a post office.

An aid headquarters was deployed on site, where you can get construction materials and apply for material assistance from the city. People were also supported by philanthropists, Lysak added.

In addition, in Pavlohrad, as a result of a UAV attack, windows in an administrative building and two five-story buildings were broken. The Russian army targeted the Mezhivska community of the Synelnyky district with a drone. There is damage to buildings.

Lysak noted that units of the Skhid Air Command destroyed 10 enemy targets.

