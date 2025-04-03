SBU exposes traitors involved by Kremlin in implementing project on 'external management' of Ukraine

The State Security Service (SBU) has exposed and collected evidence base on Ukrainian traitors who claim to implement Putin's idea of ​​"external management" of Ukraine.

"These individuals are hiding in Russia, have declared themselves the 'sole legitimate authority' of our country and are promoting a plan for Ukraine's surrender," the SBU said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

It is noted that the illegal formation includes traitors and collaborators who fled from Ukraine to Russia even before the start of the full-scale war. The leader of this group is Dmytro Vasylets, the head of the banned "Derzhava political party, who is already serving a prison sentence in absentia for supporting the Russian armed aggression.

He has attracted his like-minded people to his subversive activities: Valentyn Rybin, the lawyer of Anatoliy Shariy, who is suspected of treason; Oleksandr Skubchenko, the so-called political expert from Medvedchuk's television channels, who is currently a frequent guest on the airwaves of Moscow propagandists; Oleksandr Semenchenko, deputy head of the banned Derzhava political party, who previously lived in Kyiv and is now hiding in Russia.

Aon others are collaborator Pavlo Onyschenko, the head of the pro-Kremlin association Slobozhanska Sich; propagandist Viktor Malafeev, who, in addition to anti-Ukrainian speeches on RosTV, is collecting donations to purchase weapons for the occupiers; pro-Russian agitator in Crimea, Maxim Shikhaleev, who supported the seizure of the peninsula in 2014 and began to cooperate with Russia.

"These defendants created a website similar to the official pages of the Ukrainian authorities, announced the holding of an 'online referendum' on the future of our state, and also developed a copy of the Diia portal in order to falsify the results of the fake vote," the SBU said.

According to the case materials, after the creation of the anti-Ukrainian cell in Moscow, the defendants received an assignment from their Russian curators to form their own "branches" in EU countries as an "alternative" to the diplomatic missions of Ukraine.

According to the SBU, this week the leaders of the aforementioned group and other Ukrainian traitors visited the so-called "Unity" forum in Moscow, which was also attended by the ideologist of Russian fascism Dugin, State Duma deputies, bloggers and "Z-military units."

"The entire rhetoric of the 'conference' was devoted to promoting Putin's thesis that for lasting peace in our state, it is necessary to create a transitional administration under the control of the Russian Federation and the United States, which would temporarily govern Ukraine," the SBU said.

Based on the evidence collected, SBU investigators informed the defendants of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 109 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (actions committed with the aim of violently changing or overthrowing the constitutional order or seizing state power, as well as conspiracy to commit such actions as part of a group).

Comprehensive measures are underway to bring the perpetrators to justice for crimes against Ukraine.