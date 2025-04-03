Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

20:47 03.04.2025

SBU reports in absentia suspicion of seizure of Zaporizhia NPP to three Russian generals, their accomplices

2 min read
SBU reports in absentia suspicion of seizure of Zaporizhia NPP to three Russian generals, their accomplices

The State Security Service (SBU) has collected evidence on six occupiers who in March 2022 participated in the seizure of the largest nuclear power plant in Europe – Zaporizhia NPP.

"According to the investigation, at the beginning of the full-scale war, Russian officials gave orders to their subordinates to attack the energy facility using heavy weapons," the SBU said on the Telegram channel said on Thursday.

It was documented how during the seizure of the NPP, the occupiers shelled the station with tanks and other types of armored vehicles.

"As a result of the fire, a station employee and two other citizens died, and a fourth was injured. In addition, enemy shelling could have damaged technological equipment and caused a man-made disaster," the SBU said.

Three Russian generals were suspected in absentia, namely: Major General Dmytro Chystiakov, commander of the 102nd separate operational brigade in the Republic of Dagestan of the Russian Federation; Major General Oleksiy Dombrovsky, deputy head of the main administration of the Russian Guard for Krasnodar territory of the Russian Federation; Major General Yuriy Lukachev, commander of the 22nd separate operational brigade "Kobra" of the North Caucasus District of the Russian Guard (at the time of the crime he held the rank of colonel).

In addition, suspicions were received by: Colonel Oleksiy Reshetnev, commander of the regiment for the protection of important state facilities of Volga district of the Russian Guard; Colonel Serhiy Dovhan, Head of the Department for the organization of protection of important state facilities of Siberian district of the Russian Guard; Lieutenant Colonel Murakhdan Akhmedkhanov, Commander of the Reinforced Tactical Group of the 749th Separate Operational Battalion of the Russian Guard in the Republic of Dagestan of the Russian Federation.

Based on the collected evidence, they are charged with violating the laws and customs of war, committed by a group of persons in a preliminary conspiracy (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The indictments against all the defendants have been sent to court.

Comprehensive measures are underway to bring each war criminal of Russia to justice.

Tags: #capture #power #plant #nuclear

MORE ABOUT

11:07 06.02.2025
Kyivstar to increase network resilience to 10 hours of operation without power by mid-2025

Kyivstar to increase network resilience to 10 hours of operation without power by mid-2025

09:51 03.02.2025
Ukrainian drones attack Russian gas processing plant in Astrakhan

Ukrainian drones attack Russian gas processing plant in Astrakhan

14:56 25.01.2025
Ukraine may send people to service power plant on left bank of Dniester – Zelenskyy

Ukraine may send people to service power plant on left bank of Dniester – Zelenskyy

10:19 21.01.2025
European Solidarity denies reports about Sevastopol Marine Plant's work in occupied Sevastopol, prepares lawsuits

European Solidarity denies reports about Sevastopol Marine Plant's work in occupied Sevastopol, prepares lawsuits

15:26 31.12.2024
Shmyhal: Despite Russian attacks, Ukraine maintains integrity of power system in 2024

Shmyhal: Despite Russian attacks, Ukraine maintains integrity of power system in 2024

14:20 23.12.2024
Lubinets to inform UN, ICRC about shooting of five Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered

Lubinets to inform UN, ICRC about shooting of five Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered

17:31 20.12.2024
NATO's Senior Rep: No need to spend time talking about Russian nuclear threats because of Putin's sabre-rattling

NATO's Senior Rep: No need to spend time talking about Russian nuclear threats because of Putin's sabre-rattling

14:47 12.12.2024
Since early 2024 some 20 MW of new wind power capacity launched, 24 MW of used turbines imported in Ukraine– Head of UWEA

Since early 2024 some 20 MW of new wind power capacity launched, 24 MW of used turbines imported in Ukraine– Head of UWEA

09:58 29.11.2024
Russia’s strike on Thurs morning creates threat of nuclear incident – Sybiha

Russia’s strike on Thurs morning creates threat of nuclear incident – Sybiha

20:55 27.11.2024
Ukraine calls on UN member states to condemn Russia's irresponsible nuclear rhetoric – Kyslytsia

Ukraine calls on UN member states to condemn Russia's irresponsible nuclear rhetoric – Kyslytsia

HOT NEWS

SBU exposes traitors involved by Kremlin in implementing project on 'external management' of Ukraine

USA and Russia continue to talk about unconditional ceasefire – Zelenskyy

Explosion in Kyiv store caused by grenade explosion

Advisor to Interior Minister Finashyn: Thinking changes during war, not all veterans return to their previous civilian life

Advisor to Interior Minister Finashyn: Our psychologists have most relevant experience now

LATEST

AFU General Staff: Defense Forces adhere to terms of 'energy truce,' strike solely at military targets of occupiers

Sybiha thanks South Korean FM for $100 mln in aid to Ukraine

Zelenskyy hears military's report on progress of Kursk operation

Sybiha at NATO will talk about pressure on Russia to force it to start real dialogue, about security guarantees

Zelenskyy gets acquainted with progress of restoration of Yahidne village in Chernihiv region

Memo on cooperation signed between Ministry of National Unity, Council of Europe – Dpty PM Chernyshov

Rutte: Support for Ukraine to be on agenda of NATO FMs meeting

SBU exposes traitors involved by Kremlin in implementing project on 'external management' of Ukraine

Zelenskyy discusses basic needs with unit commanders in Sumy region

Putin expects Trump to force Ukraine to make concessions he wants

AD
AD
Empire School
AD