SBU reports in absentia suspicion of seizure of Zaporizhia NPP to three Russian generals, their accomplices

The State Security Service (SBU) has collected evidence on six occupiers who in March 2022 participated in the seizure of the largest nuclear power plant in Europe – Zaporizhia NPP.

"According to the investigation, at the beginning of the full-scale war, Russian officials gave orders to their subordinates to attack the energy facility using heavy weapons," the SBU said on the Telegram channel said on Thursday.

It was documented how during the seizure of the NPP, the occupiers shelled the station with tanks and other types of armored vehicles.

"As a result of the fire, a station employee and two other citizens died, and a fourth was injured. In addition, enemy shelling could have damaged technological equipment and caused a man-made disaster," the SBU said.

Three Russian generals were suspected in absentia, namely: Major General Dmytro Chystiakov, commander of the 102nd separate operational brigade in the Republic of Dagestan of the Russian Federation; Major General Oleksiy Dombrovsky, deputy head of the main administration of the Russian Guard for Krasnodar territory of the Russian Federation; Major General Yuriy Lukachev, commander of the 22nd separate operational brigade "Kobra" of the North Caucasus District of the Russian Guard (at the time of the crime he held the rank of colonel).

In addition, suspicions were received by: Colonel Oleksiy Reshetnev, commander of the regiment for the protection of important state facilities of Volga district of the Russian Guard; Colonel Serhiy Dovhan, Head of the Department for the organization of protection of important state facilities of Siberian district of the Russian Guard; Lieutenant Colonel Murakhdan Akhmedkhanov, Commander of the Reinforced Tactical Group of the 749th Separate Operational Battalion of the Russian Guard in the Republic of Dagestan of the Russian Federation.

Based on the collected evidence, they are charged with violating the laws and customs of war, committed by a group of persons in a preliminary conspiracy (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The indictments against all the defendants have been sent to court.

Comprehensive measures are underway to bring each war criminal of Russia to justice.