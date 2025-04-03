USA and Russia continue to talk about unconditional ceasefire – Zelenskyy

During the talks in Saudi Arabia, Russia did not agree to an unconditional ceasefire, but talks between the USA and Russians on this topic continue, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Then in Saudi Arabia, you know, we agreed to an unconditional ceasefire. In Russia, they have not yet agreed to this, we see this. Although we know that there are conversations between the Americans and Russians on this topic. There are non-public conversations, they exist," Zelenskyy said during a conversation with entrepreneurs in Chernihiv region.

According to the president, the USA and Europe have their own interests in the matter of a speedy ceasefire, in particular, everyone is united in the issue of putting pressure on the Russian Federation.

"I think that this can be done in the next few weeks, maybe months, or it can be different: sometimes it happens in one moment. Especially with this part of the end of the war," the president added.

He stressed that the end of the hot phase of the war is a complete ceasefire, and this is the right step, which Ukraine supports.

"As for another step, but then there will be time, for example, the first agreements can take a month, two months, it doesn't matter, to be honest. But this is a chance for countries to start diplomatic options for certain formats of dialogue. They can really be different, completely different. This takes time," Zelenskyy explained.