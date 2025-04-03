Sybiha thanks South Korean FM for $100 mln in aid to Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha and his South Korean counterpart Cho Tae-yul discussed assistance to Ukraine and strengthening ties and joint efforts to counter the deepening cooperation between Russia and the DPRK.

“I was glad to catch up with Cho Tae-yul and thank the Republic of Korea for its support, including today’s new $100 million assistance package. I welcome my colleague’s participation in today’s NATO ministerial as a sign that the security of Europe and the Indo-Pacific is directly linked. We discussed strengthening our ties and joint efforts to counter the deepening Russia-DPRK cooperation that threatens both of our regions,” Sybiha said on X.