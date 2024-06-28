Among victims in Dnipro is seven-month-old baby, three people are in serious condition – local authorities

The number of victims as a result of the Russian strike on Dnipro on Friday has increased to six people, including a child, Head of Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration Serhiy Lysak said.

"There is a dead person in Dnipro. There are six more victims. Among them is a seven-month-old baby. The girl has poisoning from combustion products. Three locals are in serious condition. These are women 27 and 30 years old and a 29-year-old man. The others are average," Lysak said in Telegram channel.

Four floors of the high-rise building were damaged. People are probably blocked in apartments, as well as in cars around the site of a missile attack, the administration's head said.

A fire broke out in one of the entrances of the damaged house.